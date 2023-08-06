Police near the Crooked House on Sunday morning

The B4176 Himley Road is blocked off at Brick Kiln lane and High Arcal Road to stop onlookers visiting the Black Country landmark.

A fire was first reported at around 10pm last night and crews worked overnight to contain it.

The Crooked House on fire on Saturday night. Photo: Ash Smith

A large police presence remains at the site as investigations into the cause of the blaze get underway.

Police have closed the lane leading to the pub

The Crooked House has been a Grade II listed building since 1960.

The pub, which was sold by Marston's in late July, had a guide price of £67,000.

The Crooked House

The sale reportedly left it unlikely that it would welcome drinkers again with The Crooked House set to be used for an alternative - albeit unspecified - use.

The Crooked House was famed for being the place where coins and marbles seemingly rolled uphill along the bar.

Last month bosses were forced to close its doors when tens of thousands of pounds of damage was caused during a break-in.