Teacher urges public to keep evening dance alive as numbers dwindle

Fiona Bennett is looking to bring more people into the evening dances. She is pictured with some of the regulars from the afternoon event

Fiona Bennett has put out an appeal to the public to encourage them to come down to the Wednesday evening dances at Dudley Town Hall, where people are able to learn and then do sequence and ballroom dancing.

The dance is one of two which takes place each Wednesday at the Town Hall, with Ms Bennett saying that the afternoon dance, which runs from 1pm to 3.45pm, was still thriving, but the evening event, which runs from 7.30pm to 10pm, was struggling.

She said: "I don't know why it has been struggling the way it has as it was going along very nicely, but gradually, some of the people who came to the evenings started going to the afternoon dance instead, which is lovely, but has left us struggling to keep the evenings going.

"We do the same dances at both and the evening event is designed for people who can't necessarily make it due to work, so it's an ideal time for people, particularly if they want to learn about ballroom and practice what they've learnt."

The Tea Dance is a regular feature at Dudley Town Hall

Ms Bennett said the Tea Dance was a large part of her life, having met her husband Terry Wood at one of the dances and then taking over from him as organiser after his death in 2004.

Mr Wood started the dances in 1987 and Ms Bennett said the appeal of the two dances was about taking up a new activity and the benefits it gave people both physically and mentally.

She said: "Dancing is a wonderful activity as it's good for socialising and people can come out in the daytime, especially if you are on your own, as you get to meet people.

"It's also physical activity and is good for you mentally as you're learning things or just having conversations with people, which is very important.

"Also, before the social dancing starts on the afternoon, I do have some sequencing tuition for some newer dances that people might want to have a go at, so it's all mental stimulus."

Fiona Bennett is pictured with Michael Dawes, who regularly attends the tea dance

Ms Bennett said the average attendance for the afternoon dance was around 40 people, while the evening event was barely touching an average of 10 people, and said it would be a shame to lose one of the dances in such a nice hall.

She said: "Dudley Town Hall is perfect for dancing in as it is just a proper ballroom with the most fantastic dance floor and I really hope more people will come and use it.

"I would encourage people to come down, practice what you've learnt in class and socialise with people, all while using the fantastic facilities that are right on your doorstep.

"I love dance and have my belief in ballroom and Latin American dancing and want to keep it alive, so I am very blessed to do a job I love and I just hope we can continue giving pleasure to people."

Two of the regulars go through their steps

The Tea Dances take place every Wednesday at Dudley Town Hall, with the afternoon session running from 1pm to 3.45pm with a cost of £5, which includes tea, coffee and biscuits, and the evening running from 7.30pm to 10pm with a cost of £5.50.