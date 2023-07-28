Mental health centre reopens doors to the public

Woodside day centre is reopening to the public after closing during the Covid-19 pandemic

Woodside day centre in Dudley has been closed to the public since the Covid pandemic began and services have been delivered directly to people in the community.

Following a consultation with service users and the wider public, Dudley Council made the decision to reopen the facility this summer.

The centre will now offer a service to those who have been assessed as eligible and referred by the council’s adult social care team.

People will be offered a 12-week programme of preventative support at the centre. Staff will also help identify any ongoing support they can access in the community once the programme ends.

During the 12-week programme, there will be a range of themed group sessions, such as five steps to wellbeing, mindfulness, anxiety management, food and mood, and other skills such as arts therapies.

This week, people who will be accessing services at the centre have been invited to take a look around the building and familiarise themselves with what’s on offer.

The first 12-week programme will be delivered from Monday, July 31.

Councillor Matt Rogers, cabinet member for adult social care, said: "Since the covid pandemic, our mental health officers have continued to work with residents and provide support through outreach activities.

"But we know there is a need and demand for a building-based service, and I’m delighted we’re able to get the centre up and running once again.

"We hope that having a place to come to for a programme of tailored support will have a profound impact on those who use the centre."