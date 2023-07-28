Man ordered to pay out thousands after selling drone that didn't exist

Ian French was ordered by Dudley Magistrates court to pay more than £4,000. Photo: Google

Dudley Magistrates court heard how the victim, from Kingswinford, agreed to buy a drone from Ian French on the online selling app Shpock.

He paid £714 by bank transfer after French showed him photographs of his driving licence to convince him he was genuine.

French gave the buyer a bogus tracking number, claiming the drone had been posted out to him.

However, the court was told the drone was never delivered and Dudley Trading Standards was called in to investigate after the seller became uncontactable.

French, from Crossbook Road, Newcastle, later admitted the drone did not exist and pleaded guilty to fraud and theft when he appeared at court on Friday, July 21.

The 42-year-old was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months and was also ordered to repay the £714 to the victim in compensation, as well as £3,000 court costs and a victim surcharge of £128.

Councillor Ian Bevan, cabinet member responsible for trading standards, said: "Unfortunately, the online world is now full of people looking to take advantage of genuine, hard-working people and this kind of case is something we are sadly hearing about more and more.

"I’m pleased that we have been able to secure an order through the courts which will see the victim repaid in full.

"This case goes to show that our trading standards team will not hesitate to step in and investigate online scams, and ensure those responsible pay the price for their callous actions."