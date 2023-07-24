The trader took a deposit of £1,150 to carry out a garden job for a homeowner, but never did any of the work.

Warren Wight, from Spencer Avenue in Bilston, took an advanced payment for a job to pay for materials in June 2021, Dudley Magistrates Court was told.

While trading as Warren Wight Gardening & Decorating Services, the court heard that Mr Wight was contacted by a Dudley resident via Facebook, who wanted to have gardening work carried out at their home.

Wight quoted the homeowner £2,000 and asked for £1,150 to be paid as a deposit. But once the money was handed over, they never saw him again.

Despite giving Wight a number of opportunities to complete the work or return the money, Wight made a number of excuses as to why this could not be done.

The homeowner then decided to go to Dudley Council trading standards, who went on to investigate the matter and made several attempts to get him to pay back the money or complete the work that was agreed.

Before the first hearing at Dudley Magistrates, Mr Wight finally repaid the homeowner in full. Despite this action, trading standards continued with legal action.

Wight pleaded guilty to a theft charge when he appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on July 14 after previously denying the offence.

Magistrates sentenced Wight to 100 hours unpaid work, a £95 victim surcharge, and £2,000 costs to trading standards.

Councillor Ian Bevan, cabinet member responsible for trading standards, said: "This case shows that our trading standards team takes every case seriously and we will do what we can to protect our consumers.