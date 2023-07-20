More than £80,000 to be invested in improving rights of way across Dudley

Summerfields Avenue, Halesowen. Photo: Google

Eight key sites are being targeted to encourage people to walk, jog and cycle along the routes.

Work includes widening pathways, improving surfaces, removal of trip hazards and cutting back trees and bushes.

Dudley Council hopes the work will help encourage people to leave the car at home for local trips.

Priority sites have been identified including Summerfields Avenue to Narrow Lane, Halesowen; Saltwells Road to Lincoln Road, Netherton; Leys Road to Nanaimo Way, Brockmoor/Kingswinford; Maybank Road to Saltwells Road, Netherton; Ratcliffe Close to Tipton Road, Sedgley; Mousesweet Close to Withymoor Road, Netherton; Hockley Lane to Knowle Hill Road, Netherton, and Greenhill Road to Mucklow Hill, Halesowen.

Councillor Damian Corfield, Dudley Council's cabinet member for highways and environmental services, said: "I am delighted we can invest more money in encouraging people outdoors.

"Obviously this is a key objective of our transport plan and supports improved air quality through fewer vehicle trips.

"There’s also the benefit of keeping people fit and active so really is an all-round piece of good news."