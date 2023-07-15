Cyclists turn out to compete for top spot in Dudley Grand Prix despite heavy rain

Jackie Lake, Felix Brent the English Gent, and Helen Plant and Steve Apelt pictured on the bubble bike at the event

The promise of high winds and heavy rain didn't deter some of the UK's top road cyclists who battled it out in six races as part of the Dudley Grand Prix on Friday.

The race – which was organised by British Cycling in conjunction with Dudley Council – also formed part of Black Country Day, with a Black Country flag seen waving on the cycle track in celebration.

The day concluded with the men's and women's National Circuit Series competitions, which saw Lucy Glover take the top spot in the women's race and Jim Brown steal the lead in the men's event, while Simon Wyllie came first in the regional amateur race.

The Black Country flag took a proud place at the Dudley Grand Prix

Young community riders

Junior races and a community ride also featured, which saw more than 100 people of all ages take part as a pre-cursor to the evening’s Grand Prix, inspired by the throngs of people who lined the streets of Dudley and Sedgley last year to enjoy time trial events for the Commonwealth Games.

And the winners of each race on the day were presented with medals by Dudley Council representatives at podiums placed in Stone Street Square.

The event was initially under threat as a result of the wet weather, with the start time having seen a delay of around 50 minutes.

See also:

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said on Friday: "Today’s races have put Dudley back into the cycling spotlight once again after the hugely popular Commonwealth Games cycling time trials came to our town centre last summer.

"The Dudley Grand Prix event has been outstanding, and I would like to thank and congratulate everyone involved in making this sporting event such a huge success."

The community ride

The community ride

Those watching participants competing for the top spot on the podium feasted on offering from food stalls, while listening to commentary.

Councillor Andrea Goddard, Mayor of Dudley, added:"This incredible event was a great way to mark Black Country Day here in Dudley, the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.