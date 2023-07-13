Crooked House to remain closed in coming days

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 25/01/202 Lee Goodchild and Nicole Ross in front of Crooked House pub , Himley ,with the new roof on...

Owners Marstons have spent this week 'putting right' damage to the historic building, famous for it's uneven lie, after damage was caused when somebody broke in last month.

The building dates back to 1765 and its name and distinctive appearance are the result of 19th-century mining subsidence.

Residents from the area took to the Gornal Watch and Info Facebook site to enquire what was happening with the pb, which lies between Dudley and Himley

Jeremy Eaton from Marstons said contrary to reports, the damage didn't amount to thousands of pounds but said it was 'substantial' and with the current landlord away from the pub, they were working to repair things.

He said: "It doesn't look like the pub will open in the next few weeks but because there is a sale set to go through fairly soon we are getting it back into shape so the next person can take over.

"There was substantial damage caused but a lot of it looked worse than it was and we don't believe a robbery was the motive as nothing of value was taken.

"But there is quite a bit of tidying up to do as you can imagine and things like plates and glasses need to be replaced so we are assisting with this as the landlord is currently off the premises.