Charity fund set up by 'hero' Channel swim firefighter smashes past £21,000 target

Iain Hughes, pictured right in May, training alongside Lionel Spittle and teammates in the lead-up to the swim

Crew manager Iain Hughes, from Dudley - who was based at Wednesbury Fire Station as part of the technical rescue unit - was reported missing in French waters on Tuesday, with the search sadly called off on Wednesday.

Now, the fundraiser which was set up by 42-year-old Iain to support the British Heart Foundation, the Fire Fighters Charity and Midlands Air Ambulance, has raised more than £38,000, smashing past his £21,000 target.

Lionel Spittle, who is set to swim the Channel in August and trained alongside Iain the weeks leading up to his disappearance has described his devastation.

Iain training for the swim in Dover in May

The 69-year-old said: "We are totally devastated because we know that he approached this in an extremely professional manner like everyone would have.

"He had an extensive medical exam beforehand and he completed a qualification swim – he was prepared as much as he could be which is why it's such a shock to us.

"Needless to say, our condolences go out to his wife and family. This has strengthened our resolve for us to do it as a team, we will do it because Ian would want us to and we will dedicate this swim to him."

Iain Hughes had been training for two years.Credit: Instagram @hughesyswims

Crew members at West Midlands Fire Service have also paid tribute to their crew member, with deputy chief fire officer Simon Barry urging people to donate to Iain's fundraiser in his honour.

Speaking in a video on Twitter, he said: "We can't think of any better way to support than to help him raise money for his chosen charities.

"That's why this weekend, we will be arranging a series of events across our service to help him meet and exceed his target. Please, help Iain reach and exceed his target."

A number of people have also paid tribute to Iain on social media and spoke of their sadness following his disappearance.

Commenting on Facebook, one person said: "What a wonderful man doing something so brave for charity. It shouldn't have ended this way.

"A true hero in everyone's eyes. God bless you and thoughts go out to his family and work colleagues."

Iain Hughes. Photo: Instagram @Hughesyswims

Another person wrote: "Gosh that's awful. I don't know him but this is just so sad. Thoughts go out to all his family and friends."

One woman said: "So sad. Praying for you and your family. Such a generous thing to do."

In an effort to raise funds in Iain's honour, a series of charity car washes are being held at fire stations across the region over the next two days.

The charity washes were taking place at a number of locations including West Bromwich Fire Station from 11.30am to 3.30pm today, Tipton Fire Station from 12pm to 4pm today and Brierley Hill Fire Station from 10am to 3pm on Saturday.