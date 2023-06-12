Spectacular lightning hits the region amid thunderstorms – with warnings of more on the way

Picture; Ashley Wilding

Weather forecasters have issued a yellow warning for more today.

Lightning and ear-splitting thunder came to the region on Saturday and Sunday.

Reader Ashley Wilding took some amazing shots of the sky being split by ferocious lightning over Shifnal on Sunday.

Ashley said: "I love a good thunderstorm and I will never turn down an opportunity to get some photos!"

Picture; Ashley Wilding

Picture; Ashley Wilding

Shane Wheeldon, from Albrighton, pictured lightning shattering the peace of the county.

Weather boffins at the Met Office have issued a yellow warning for Monday. The warning is in force from 12 noon to 9pm and covers all of the region and beyond.

They say flooding could affect homes and businesses.

Dudley Zoo & Castle shared a photo of the lightning over the castle.

Lightning strikes seen over Dudley Zoo & Castle. Photo: Dudley Zoo & Castle

Picture: Shane Wheeldon - Albrighton