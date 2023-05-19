New Dudley mayor nominates chosen charities

Dudley's new mayor has pledged to raise thousands of pounds for four charities after being officially sworn in.

Councillor Andrea Goddard took the chain of office last night after serving as deputy mayor for the last 12 months.

She promised to raise money for Dudley Community First Responders, Mary Stevens Hospice, the Ups N Downs group and Prostate Cancer.

At the meeting, Councillor Goddard said: "It’s a great honour to be the mayor of Dudley and a unique opportunity to be an ambassador for this borough.

"I will grab the opportunity with both hands to not only raise the profile of four very worthwhile charities but also the much-needed funding they require to allow them to continue their incredible work.

"I hope people will help me raise as much as we can over the next 12 months."

Councillor Goddard replaces Sue Greenaway who served as mayor over the past year – Councillor Peter Lee has been named Deputy Mayor of Dudley for the next 12 months, his wife Gloria will be deputy mayor

