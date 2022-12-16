Woman rescued by firefighters after falling into icy lake while trying to rescue dog

The lake at Himley Hall. Photo: Sue Hill

Fire crews from Dudley and Wombourne rushed to Himley at 1.25pm on Wednesday to rescue the woman who was in her early 60s.

A firefighter from Dudley entered the water to try to rescue to woman, but was unable to reach her because of the thick ice – and suffered mild hypothermia as a result, but did not require hospital treatment.

A boat was used to bring both to shore and the dog eventually got itself to safety.

And then, as crews were leaving, they were informed a second dog – walked by other people – needed rescuing and they took to the water again.

Amid fears that its owners were about to enter the lake, members of the service's Technical Rescue Unit used a boat to rescue it. It has led to fire chiefs issuing a warning over the dangers the ice poses.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: “We cannot stress enough the dangers of winter ice.

“We understand that dog owners will want to do all they can to rescue their pet if it gets into difficulty. But please keep them on leads near frozen, open water - for their safety, for your own safety, and that of our firefighters.”

Dog walkers have been urged to keep dogs on leads near ice, not to throw sticks or toys on the ice, never go onto the icy or into icy water to rescue a dog or other animal and call the RSPCA, 999 or 112. People should also move to somewhere where the dog can climb out and call them.