Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

MP's Christmas card competition winners artwork displayed in Merry Hill Shopping Centre

By Adam SmithDudleyPublished:

Eight lucky winners of Dudley South MP Mike Wood’s Christmas card competition now have their artwork on display at Merry Hill.

Merry Hill Christmas Card competition winners with Mike Wood MP
Merry Hill Christmas Card competition winners with Mike Wood MP

The winner was awarded a £50 Merry Hill gift card and each of the seven runners up received a £25 gift card.

Out of almost 900 children who entered the MP’s annual competition, artwork from one overall winner and seven runners-up from schools across Dudley South were handpicked by Mr Wood to be displayed on his Christmas card.

The card is being sent out to schools, businesses and organisations across Dudley South, as well as to fellow MPs and even His Majesty, King Charles.

Mike Wood said: “A big thank you to Merry Hill for helping me to celebrate the talent of our local young artists and congratulate this year’s winners.

“Narrowing the list down from almost 900 entries to a shortlist of eight was incredibly difficult – but I hope the eight which made it, and are now on display here at Merry Hill, will be enjoyed by shoppers as they visit Merry Hill to do their shopping this Christmas.”

Jonathan Poole, Centre Manager at Merry Hill said: “We’re delighted to support the Christmas card competition, we look forward to hosting this each year. It’s always fantastic to see the artistic talent in our local schools.

“The festive season is in full swing at Merry Hill and these amazing Christmas card designs are a heart-warming addition to our list of community events, available for visitors to see throughout December."

The eight designs will be on display at Merry Hill till the end of December, located in the walkway through to Eat Central from near Five Guys on the Upper Mall.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News