MP's Christmas card competition winners artwork displayed in Merry Hill Shopping Centre

Merry Hill Christmas Card competition winners with Mike Wood MP

The winner was awarded a £50 Merry Hill gift card and each of the seven runners up received a £25 gift card.

Out of almost 900 children who entered the MP’s annual competition, artwork from one overall winner and seven runners-up from schools across Dudley South were handpicked by Mr Wood to be displayed on his Christmas card.

The card is being sent out to schools, businesses and organisations across Dudley South, as well as to fellow MPs and even His Majesty, King Charles.

Mike Wood said: “A big thank you to Merry Hill for helping me to celebrate the talent of our local young artists and congratulate this year’s winners.

“Narrowing the list down from almost 900 entries to a shortlist of eight was incredibly difficult – but I hope the eight which made it, and are now on display here at Merry Hill, will be enjoyed by shoppers as they visit Merry Hill to do their shopping this Christmas.”

Jonathan Poole, Centre Manager at Merry Hill said: “We’re delighted to support the Christmas card competition, we look forward to hosting this each year. It’s always fantastic to see the artistic talent in our local schools.

“The festive season is in full swing at Merry Hill and these amazing Christmas card designs are a heart-warming addition to our list of community events, available for visitors to see throughout December."