Delays for some – but lots of fun for others – as snow hits

A snow covered road in Sedgley

As the temperature plummeted many woke up to a true winter wonderland yesterday.

A snow covered road in Sedgley M54 heading towards Wolverhampton Oliver and Charlie Leath have fun Walkers in the woodland at Perton Snow in Perton, on the Parkway

But the freeze meant health warnings and travel disruption for many. Forecasts say that the lowered temperatures are expected to stay through to next week, with overnight frosts and freezing daytimes too.

Lisa Hughes, 71, from Walsall, spoke about waking up to the fresh snow. She said: “I do love the snow, but it’s dangerous when you’re my age, every step is a real gamble.

“It wouldn’t be so bad but I don’t think we expected it, the gritters don’t come down these side streets so it’s always quite slippery. I tend to just stay inside.”

For weekend workers the overnight snow also meant longer travel times, with many experiencing travel diversions as local councils attempted to cope.

Traffic diversions were experienced in Dudley where Castle Hill and Flood Street saw a considerable amount of snow, while junctions northbound of T4 on the M6 toll saw unsafe road conditions.

Jason Brown, from Leamore, Walsall, said: “It was hell getting to work this morning, I was already late with the frozen car, but the side roads were quite bad.

“I usually pick my mates up but I lost control of the car a few times getting out of my street. It is quite dangerous on the roads, to be fair.”

Ellie Wilson, a Met Office meteorologist, spoke about the dropping temperatures. She said: “Today’s been a bit more snowy than we were originally thinking.

“There’s a chance that temperatures could fluctuate a little bit but we’re not expecting them to become much milder than we’ve seen recently, with overnight frost expected until at least next Friday.”

Shaun Sidley of the AA, advised: “On a frosty morning, hazards like black ice can prove lethal if you don’t adjust your speed and driving style. Allow extra time as there may be delays to your normal routes and make sure you pack winter essentials in the car such as warm, waterproof layers, a shovel, a torch, and a flask of hot drink.”

Roads across the Midlands could be seen covered in snow and ice, with some road users describing the situation as ‘potentially lethal’.

Johnathon Speddy, a delivery driver in Brierley Hill, Dudley, said: “It can be quite bad on some roads, people need to be careful. The M54 had a few crashes on it. I wouldn’t go out unless I have to.”

The M54 reported heavy delays due to the snow, with multiple collisions and traffic moving slowly causing backlogs of traffic.