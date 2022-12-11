Notification Settings

Diversions in place in Dudley as the roads get 'worse because of snow'

DudleyPublished:

There are diversions in place for National Express buses in Dudley due to the snow.

The folk of Dudley get to grips with the snow in the town centre. Pictured , Burton road..
According to National Express West Midlands, the following roads in and out of Dudley will be experiencing travel diversions to avoid the gathering snow.

Out of Dudley: Castle Hill.

Towards Dudley: Bypass, Flood Street.

The disruption comes as gritters hit the streets to deal with the worst of the snowfall.

Here's a link to information about how the weather is affecting the motorways in the region: 'Difficult' conditions on the region's motorways with 'heavy snowfall causing multiple incidents'

