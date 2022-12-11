Diversions in place in Dudley as the roads get 'worse because of snow'

According to National Express West Midlands, the following roads in and out of Dudley will be experiencing travel diversions to avoid the gathering snow.
Out of Dudley: Castle Hill.
Towards Dudley: Bypass, Flood Street.
⚠️ Diversion— NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) December 11, 2022
The disruption comes as gritters hit the streets to deal with the worst of the snowfall.
