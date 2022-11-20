Notification Settings

Children to talk to Santa Through the Magical Christmas Portal as it returns to Himley Hall

A popular Christmas event is returning to the Black Country that will see children talk to Santa direct from the north pole.

A stock image of Himley Hall in the snow.
Himley Hall in Dudley is celebrating the return of the Magical Christmas Portal, an event that sees Father Christmas appear on a giant screen in the courtyard of the historic home.

The event will run from December 14 to December 18, and with the help of Santa's companion Edward, children will be able to interact with Father Christmas as he takes a short break from his busy schedule.

Councillor Shaun Keasey, cabinet member for commercialisation, said: "This time of year is all about making memories with loved ones and it really is a great evening out for the whole family.

"The feedback we got from the inaugural event last year was fantastic, so we're delighted to be bringing back Himley's Magical Christmas Portal."

Tickets start at £5 for the event, which can be booked online through the Himley Hall and Park website himleyhallandpark.co.uk/christmas-portal

