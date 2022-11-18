Rogue builder given 220 hours community service for swindling customer of £900

Dudley Magistrates Court.

Terence Rose of Best Street, Cradley Heath who traded as Cradley Building and Landscaping pleaded guilty to stealing £900 from a consumer who’d given him money to buy scaffolding and to carrying out building work which was sub-standard.

The case was brought to Dudley Magistrates Court by Dudley Council’s trading standards following an investigation.

Officers found that in May 2021 a consumer asked Rose, who was previously a friend, to re-point the gable end of their house and two chimneys.

The consumer paid Rose £900 to buy scaffolding to allow him to carry out the re-pointing but he kept the money, and never supplied the scaffolding.

The re-pointing work he did carry out for the consumer was inspected by a chartered surveyor and was found to be below the standard expected from a competent contractor and needed to be redone.

Rose was sentenced to carry out 220 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay compensation of £1,300 and costs of £2,987.

Councillor Ian Bevan, cabinet member responsible for trading standards, said: "Let this case be an example to others who think they are above the law.