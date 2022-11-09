Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dudley Council told to sue Home Office over asylum seeker hotels

By Peter MadeleyDudleyPublished:

A Dudley MP has urged council chiefs to take the Home Office to court if it is found to have used local buildings to house asylum seekers.

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi
Dudley North MP Marco Longhi

Marco Longhi said it was "deeply unfair" to place asylum seekers in properties in the borough while constituents were struggling to get social housing.

It comes after local authorities including Stoke-on-Trent sought emergency injunctions over hotels in their areas being repurposed to temporarily house migrants.

Dudley North MP Mr Longhi has backed Home Secretary Suella Braverman to tackle the migrant crisis, which he described as a "national emergency".

In a letter to Dudley Council, Mr Longhi said: "I request the council to take swift action against the Home Office if it is ever established that a hotel/hostel or any other accommodation, such as care homes, have been repurposed in Dudley by the Home Office.

"My constituents should be prioritised and a democratic process seeking their consent should always be implemented first."

Mr Longhi's intervention came after The Local Government Association warned that many councils across the country are not being told in advance of Home Office plans to use buildings for asylum seekers.

The Express & Star revealed that Serco – which runs the scheme for the Home Office – currently has 22 hotels in the West Midlands that are being used for asylum seekers, while at least three other prominent Black Country buildings are set to be taken over.

Other buildings such as care homes and holiday camps are being sought due to the huge number of migrants crossing the Channel to the UK in small boats.

The Home Office has described the use of hotels to house migrants as "unacceptable" and vowed to end the practice.

Dudley Council last week launched an investigation into the former Castle Meadows Nursing Home on Dibdale Road, after it emerged the building was being run as a hotel without local authority planning permission.

Mr Longhi urged bosses to let the public know what is going on. He said: "Local people have a right to know who is occupying these premises."

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Politics
Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News