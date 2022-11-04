Warning over scammers forging fake tickets for sold-out Himley bonfire event

The Himley bonfire has completely sold out, with 22,000 set to attend the firework display on Saturday night.

It is the second successive year the event has sold out in advance, with people warned not to turn up without a ticket as there will be none available to buy on the gate.

But in a post on Facebook, Himley Hall and Park has warned of fraudsters trying to sell scam tickets.

It says: "As this event is fully SOLD OUT, it is highly likely that ticket sellers are scam sellers.

"We do NOT use Eventbrite. Our only ticket agent is See Tickets.

"Scammers are forging fake tickets. This is not a genuine ticket and will not be valid.

"Please be very careful buying from third parties. We cannot take responsibility for scam tickets. You will not be allowed entry into the event without a valid, genuine ticket."

The event will see a 30-minute firework display, set to music inspired by the story of ‘Around the World in 80 Days’.

It will also include a large bonfire, giant funfair, street entertainment performances, a night market and food from around the world.

There will be live entertainment on the main stage from 6pm, with bhangra drummers Hit the Dhol, P!nk tribute artist Vicky Jackson and DJ Stuart Ojelay all set to perform.