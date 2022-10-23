Pop-up waste tip judged a success by council

A range of items could be disposed of at the pop-up tip. Photo: Shaz Saleem

The Pop-Up waste tip at Lister Road in Dudley was the first of its kind in the borough, giving residents in north Dudley a chance to dispose of household waste and recycling.

Held on Saturday, it saw more than 250 bookings made on what is set to be a monthly event.

Kingswinford Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for public realm at Dudley Council, helped to set up the tip and said that while it had been a massive success, he still wanted to address questions about the tip for future events.

He said: "The first ever Pop-Up waste tip held in Dudley North has been a massive success.

"It's important to state that this was a pilot scheme, so today gave us the opportunity to learn and grow."

Councillor Saleem also said there had been some concerns laid out around availability, larger items not being allowed and the booking system, which he sought to address.

The tip will be set up once a month on the third Saturday. Photo: Shaz Saleem

He said: "Allow me to address these concerns.

"With availability, we still had slots available despite over 250 bookings, so for now we will continue with once a month, but I will be monitoring this.

"For larger items, after today's trial, I'm really pleased to announce going forward we will allow mattresses and household furniture.

"And the booking system is so important as it allows us to be prepared and ensure no resident is disappointed. This also reduces the risk of queues and traffic issues."

Councillor Saleem said that 40 per cent of those attending were from Coseley and 30 per cent from Sedgley and spoke about how the new venture would boost Dudley's capacity to be efficient in its overall recycling goal.

Councillor Shaz Saleem said the pop-up tip at Lister Road was a success. Photo: Shaz Saleem

He said: "In doing so, the people of Dudley will all be able to play a better role in addressing climate change to get us closer to the overall goal of reaching Net Zero in Dudley borough, something that Councillor Rob Clinton supports.

"I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported us today, including our amazing team of officers who were on site from 6am to set up.

"I'm fully committed in ensuring our concerns of residents are actioned to be resolved, as this is the main objective of the Conservative run Dudley Council."