Hollywood Bowl and Ted Baker set to open at Merry Hill

Hollywood Bowl is coming to Merry Hill. Photo: Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix Ltd.

Global retail brand Ted Baker is also set to open at the Brierley Hill centre later this month.

Hollywood Bowl will be located on the Upper Mall in the shopping centre, next to the Bon Pan Asian restaurant, and is expected to open later next year.

Hollywood Bowl is set to arrive at Merry Hill next year

Visitors will have the choice of 24 dedicated bowling lanes, including specific VIP zones. There will also be a pop-up party space, a bar and a range of food and drink offers.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: “We are pleased to announce a great new leisure offering for our visitors to enjoy at Merry Hill. Hollywood Bowl is an exciting addition that will offer friends and family in the area a fun day out

“We are always looking for ways to provide more entertainment options for our visitors, whether hailing from the Dudley area or further afield. We look forward to supporting Hollywood Bowl ahead of their official opening next year.”

Laurence Keen, CFO at Hollywood Bowl, said: “We are delighted to be opening at Merry Hill, a truly dynamic retail and leisure destination with so much to offer to visitors.

“This forms an important step for us as we open more new centres in high-quality locations.

“Customers are increasingly looking to spend their time in places that offer a range of entertainment in their local areas, and Merry Hill is responding to this demand by welcoming us to their all-encompassing, community-focused destination at the heart of the West Midlands. We can’t wait to welcome new customers to the centre in 2023.”