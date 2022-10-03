Radio 1 quiz host says Black Country Living Museum is in Birmingham

Filming of Peaky Blinders at Black Country Living Museum. Paul Anderson and Cillian Murphy.

Presenters Matt Edmondson and Mollie King were quizzed by a man named Jonathan as part of the Have You Been Paying Attention Quiz on Sunday.

It sees the pair asked about things which have happened during the week by a listener – with the first question of the segment being about Peaky Blinders.

And it led to a gaffe with the Black Country Living Museum in Dudley, the answer to the question, being labelled as in Birmingham despite the museum's obvious name.

Jonathan asked: "Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has said the story could potentially return to television with a new creative team. What museum is the series filmed in, in Birmingham?"

Matt said he "didn't know it was filmed inside a museum" which was backed up by fellow presenter Molly. The male presenter added the show was something he "tried to watch" but he never warmed to it – despite joking he was jealous of the suits and flat caps, but would look like a "little chimney sweep" if he replicated it.

Matt added: "It's got to be like a museum of old Britain, hasn't it? When is it set, like around the war isn't it? The museum of the 20s or 30s. Hang on, in Birmingham there's a chocolate factory. No, is there a museum of chocolate? No, they wouldn't film it there, that would make no sense."

The two presenters asked to be put out of their misery – with Jonathan revealing the answer, although he got the name wrong – saying "It's the Black Country Living History Museum" to which Matt responded: "of course, the BCLHM that one."