Two children believed to have been hurt in Dudley crash

The crash happened on Himley Road, Dudley

Emergency services were called to the crash involving two cars, a Vauxhall Astra and Range Rover, at the junction of Himley Road and Guys Lane at about 6.40pm on Saturday.

West Midlands Police said it is believed two children were hurt but their injuries were not thought to be serious.

Both cars were recovered by 8.40pm and the road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene.

West Midlands Fire Service said two crews from Dudley also attended.