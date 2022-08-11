Residents enjoy day of fun as Commonwealth Games come to town

Residents sat out in the warm weather to enjoy the time trial

The residents at Broadway Halls on the Broadway in Dudley had front row seats for the cycling time trials and decided to make the most of the day and event by throwing a garden party.

The residents had the best seat in the house as the riders went by

Julie Willmouth, general manager at Broadway Halls, spoke about what it meant to their residents and team members.

She said: "What a Memorable day for our residents watching the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 bike time trials from their home and their garden.

"It was so exciting to see the bikes fly past our home.

"It was a fantastic team effort from all the staff to make this once in a lifetime day so special with a garden party to remember, it has brought joy and happiness to everyone at the home and all the local community and services.

"Thank you to the Commonwealth event organiser's for bringing the race to our home and also for supporting getting our team members to work through the closed roads and inevitable travel disruptions."

The staff and residents at Broadway halls made the event memorable for local people by creating a party-style celebration on the main Broadway Island in their garden.

They had a disco with activities coordinator Scott Bates being the DJ and leading everyone in singing and dancing in between the cyclists coming past.

The party at Broadway Halls started at 10am and continued until the end of the day around 5pm.