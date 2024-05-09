Trading standards leave no stone unturned finding cash cowboy builder swindled from couple

Dudley Council’s trading standards officers checked the finances of Eduart Cela of Quinton Lane, Birmingham, after pleading guilty to an offence under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations.

Cela had started work on the home in June 2021 after being given architectural plans of an extension. The couple paid a total of £31,700 in staged payments during the work. When the extension was completed in September 2021, the couple were unhappy and made a complaint to trading standards.

The work was inspected by an independent surveyor who concluded that the work exhibited a severe lack of skill and care.

In December 2023, Cela was sentenced to a two-year community order, ten rehabilitation days and 240 hours unpaid work.

However, trading standards were not finished with their investigation and began to look into Cela’s finances.

Cela was at Wolverhampton Crown Court on May 2, where he was ordered to pay back £36,772.00 to the homeowners and costs of £8,624.29. Cela was given three months to pay back the homeowners or face an 18-month imprisonment in default.

Dr Mayada Abuaffan, director of public health at Dudley Council, said: "Trading standards have been extremely thorough in this investigation in order to trace Cela’s finances, so the homeowners are able to receive their money back. Let this be a warning to others that we will leave no stone unturned. I am delighted we have managed to obtain justice for this resident."