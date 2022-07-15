Movie day at party in the park

Sonic the Hedgehog, The Avengers Ensemble from Marvel Comics, and Disney's Enchanto will all be shown on a large screen in Dudley's Buffery Park on July 23.

The event, organised by the Friends of Buffery Park, will also include a bouncy castle, barbecue food and other stalls.

Admission is free, and the event has been funded by the Friends group.

Chairman Stephen Briscoe said: "The purpose is to bring the whole community together, especially after the last two years with the pandemic and the after-effects it had on everyone.

"As the cinema is universally loved by young and old and all nationalities, the group thought it be a great idea to provide the big screen experience."