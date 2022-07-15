Dudley scheme to help tenants save energy bills is up for national award

File photo dated 26/01/18 of British currency. According to the Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS) neither the Tories nor Labour are offering "properly credible prospectus" in the General Election mainfesto spending plans. PA Photo. Issue date: Thursday November 28, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Dudley Council’s energy advice team in partnership with EQUANS has been shortlisted in the climate change retrofit project of the year category at the Inside Housing Development Awards 2022.

The two organisations have been shortlisted in recognition of their Greener Homes, Green Lives project.

This has seen the council and EQUANS work together to improve the energy efficiency of nearly 300 homes and provide specialist advice to tenants on how to reduce their energy usage and costs.

Homes have been retrofitted with external wall insulation, solar panels and upgraded electric heating systems to help lower carbon emissions and reduce the cost of heating bills and levels of fuel poverty.

The project has been funded with a £1.6million grant through the Local Authority Delivery Grant and a £1million contribution from Dudley Council.

The homes of the most vulnerable tenants known to the council were chosen for the scheme.

Councillor Laura Taylor-Childs, cabinet member for housing and community, said: "With energy costs continuing to rise, we are doing all we can to help our most vulnerable tenants manage their bills through this project.

"The retrofit of insulation, solar panels and improved electrical heating will make homes more cost efficient to run with the added bonus of being greener for the planet too. It also means these homes are future-proofed.

"Being shortlisted for this award already demonstrates the value in what we are doing."