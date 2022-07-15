Dudley Council uses 1980s inspiration to get people active

Councillor Bevan uses folders to get active

Every fortnight for the rest of July, August and September, a short video will be uploaded on the Dudley Let’s Get website and TikTok to encourage people to move more.

Set to the classic 80s Bananarama hit ‘It ain’t what you do, it’s the way that you do it’, each clip demonstrates simple and enjoyable ways that people can add movement into their day.

Councillor Ian Bevan, cabinet member for public health, said: "From playing with the kids, to seated exercise, and taking a short walk – there are lots of things we can easily do with little, or no, equipment to keep ourselves moving.

"Remember, any movement, no matter how small or simple is better than doing nothing. Being active can reduce the chance of getting diseases, strengthen bones and muscles, improve balance, encourage better sleep, and reduce anxiety."

He added: "I have added my own short video to the Let’s Get campaign, showing how I add movement to my time working at the Council House by climbing some of the 500 steps we have in the building."

The launch video showcases the Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Sue Greenaway, sharing simple chair-based exercises.