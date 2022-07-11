Notification Settings

Technical fault which shut pool at Crystal Leisure Centre fixed

By Nathan RoweDudleyPublished:

An issue which caused the closure of a popular children's swimming pool over the weekend has been fixed, a council has said.

The Leisure Pool at Crystal Leisure Centre

Dudley Council announced on Saturday (July 9) that the leisure swimming pool at the Crystal Leisure Centre in Stourbridge was to be closed until further notice.

Parents who has planned to take advantage of the pool,l which features waves, rapids and slides, were left disgruntled by the issue.

The issue which cause the closure was described as a "technical fault."

But the pool will be fully operational and reopened from 5pm this afternoon.

Information on the pools opening times can be found at dbleisure.co.uk/crystal-pool-times

