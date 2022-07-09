Notification Settings

Photographer celebrates 60th birthday with Kent exhibition scoop

By Nathan RoweDudleyPublished:

A Black Country waterway photographer has visited Chatham Historic Dockyard to attend the launch of a new photo exhibition just before his 60th.

Kev Maslin
Kev Maslin

Kev Maslin of Great Bridge, Tipton, has been photographing his local canals for 35 years and now specialises in historic narrow boats.

Many of his subjects were originally built in the 1930s and once carried cargoes to local industries.

The exhibition, which is set to run until the end of summer, is organised and supported by the Chatham Historic Dockyard and features large prints of images that have been included in the 2022 edition of the National Historic Ships UK calendar, plus a few others which were entered for their annual photographic competition.

As part of their remit, National Historic Ships UK include narrow boats more than 50 years old in their register.

Kev Maslin said: "It might be a long way from home (170 miles) but it was worth the trip just to see the extensive docks complex and its exhibits.

"I was told that entrance to the photo exhibition in the magnificent No.1 Smithery building is included in the general admission charge.

"And, of course, I'm delighted to have the opportunity to promote historic narrow boating, coal boats and the Birmingham Canal Navigations, as my two contributions featured ex Fellows Morton & Clayton narrow boat Roach, at both Birmingham's Gas Street Basin and Factory Junction at Tipton."

"Narrowboat Roach is herself something of a local celebrity, as she is used to deliver coal and gas to customers around the waterways of the West Midlands, Worcestershire and Warwickshire along with her owner, Rich."

