Veterans invited to accept special medals for service

Members of the armed forces will be present at Himley Hall to receive their special medals

The medals will be presented at the Armed Forces Day celebrations at Himley Hall on Sunday, June 26.

The free event, run by Dudley Council and supported by Fieldings Auctioneers and Jewson, is one of the biggest celebration of the armed forces in the region.

It will run from 11am to 5pm and include a paintball gallery, a vintage military vehicle display and dance lesson taster sessions hosted by All About Swing, a craft fair, 1940s style tea room, vintage fairground rides and much more.

One of the highlights of the free day out will be when the Mayor of Dudley presents former and current armed forces personnel with their HM Armed Forces Badges.

There is also an opportunity for people to have their Volunteer Reserve Service Medal or Platinum Jubilee medal presented to them.

People are being urged to come forward to register their interest so they can be added to the running order for the day.

Councillor Sue Greenaway, Mayor of Dudley, said: "This is such a special event where we celebrate all that the armed forces do for this country.

"We are fortunate to have very strong local links with the armed forces and that remains very important to us.

"One of the highlights of the day is the honour and privilege for me to be able to present local heroes with their medals and badges and I urge people who are eligible to come forward to be part of this very important occasion."

The day will also include a demonstration from the Wings Parachute Display Team which will be landing in the grounds during the event and there will also be a climbing wall, archery and rifle range for people to try.

Nick Davies, from Fieldings Auctioneers, added: "It’s great to be involved in this event sharing the day with our armed forces heroes.

"As a local business we wanted to join the council in celebrating everything our servicemen and women do."

People who think they are entitled to one of the HM Armed Forces Veterans Badges should call the Veterans UK helpline on 0808 1914 218 or email dbs-modmo-vetsbadge@mod.uk to apply, or for medal queries DBS-Medals@mod.uk

Veterans need to have applied for and received their badge before contacting Dudley Council in order to have them presented on the day.

Second World War veterans who served on the arctic convoys and in the Bomber Command can also apply for their badge before Armed Forces Day by calling the Veterans UK helpline.