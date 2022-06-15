Those who fell and those who live on honoured at memorial event

Those who attended the event remember all those who fought in the conflict

Servicemen from across the borough were in attendance

The event at the war memorial in Coronation Gardens in Dudley served as a way of remembering those who fought and died in the Falklands War in 1982, as well as honouring those still with the memories of the conflict.

Roy Whitehead lays a wreath as organiser Rose Cook-Monk watches on

It came 40 years after Argentinian troops surrendered following the 10-week conflict, which started after Argentina invaded the Falkland Islands and its territorial dependency, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands in April 1982.

Councillor Damian Corfield speaks at the memorial event

Some 255 British troops died during the conflict and tributes were paid to them by event organiser Rose Cook-Monk, Dudley Council Armed Forces champion Councillor Damian Corfield and Rev. Hugh Barrett, as well as a song from Billy Spakemon called "Harry's gone to war".

Billy Spakemon performs at the memorial event

Ms Cook-Monk, who is the Poppy coordinator for the Dudley Royal British Legion, said she had found that no memorial event had been organised in the borough, so decided to organise one herself as it was important to mark the anniversary.

She said: "I had spoken to the council and found they weren't organising anything, so did it myself and had the Mayor of Dudley Sue Greenaway, Deputy Lieutenant Elizabeth Foster and veterans Ray Whitehouse and Thomas Shea attending.

"I think that, recently, the conflict has taken on more significance as I can remember the war starting in 1982 when I was 13 and, as it was so far away, it didn't matter and, as a teenager, I wondered what all the fuss was about as I'd never heard of the Falklands.

There were poppy wreaths and memorials to those who fell in the 1982 conflict

"As I've gotten older and done work with the Royal British Legion and the poppy appeal and spoken to veterans, I've realised that although it was only 10 weeks, it was a very intense war, with lots of deaths and injuries."

Ms Cook-Monk also spoke about the aftermath for many soldiers carrying memories from the war, saying that 95 had either committed suicide or their deaths had been open verdicts, and said it was a significant war with lasting consequences.

The event helped to remember all those associated with the Falklands war

She said: "I think it's very important for people to remember the history of what happened as the men who fought in the Falklands are no different to the men who fought in the two world wars and all the other conflicts fought for our country.