Sporting clubs urged to seize the day and take part in Games events

Councillor Simon Phipps is looking for clubs such as Halesowen Cycling Club to get involved in council events for the Commonwealth Games

Dudley Council is searching for clubs and groups to attend the Queen’s Baton Relay events on Sunday, July 24 and the borough's Commonwealth Games festival events from Monday, August 1 to Sunday, August 7 at parks across the borough.

There will be a wide range of opportunities for organisations to promote their sport as part of these community events, including live demonstrations and activities.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "There are now only 50 days to go until the Commonwealth Games begin and the excitement is building in our borough.

"We’re looking forward to staging some fantastic events to bring the once-in-a-lifetime experience of the Games to Dudley.

"Sports clubs and groups are an important part of our community and we want them to seize this massive opportunity to be a part of the celebrations.

"We’re inviting them to join in with these events, show off their skills to new audiences and help more people to get into sport."

Any groups that are interested in taking part in an event or hosting a festival event at their own venue should get in touch with Dudley Council’s Commonwealth Games team via Info.Games2022@dudley.gov.uk.

Active Black Country is also looking for applications from sports clubs and community groups for Sport England funding as the countdown to the Games continues.

The funding is designed to help more communities in the Black Country to get involved in sport and physical activity.

Eligible community organisations can apply for grants of between £100 and £2500 for their project or event, with a funding application deadline of Monday, August 8.