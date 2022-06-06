Notification Settings

Man in his 70s cut out of vehicle following collision between a van and a car

By Nathan RoweDudleyPublished:

A man in his 70s had to be cut out of a vehicle following a collision between a van and a car.

Bridgnorth Road in Stourton - Google maps

An air ambulance, along with crews from Kinver, was sent to the scene on Bridgnorth Road in Stourton at 1:30pm on June 2.

Additional crews from Stourbridge also attended alongside Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

They found a collision had taken place between a van and a car.

Two women, in their 70s and 80s respectively, had managed to remove themselves from the vehicles and were each assessed by paramedics at the scene.

All three individuals were taken to hospital by land ambulance for precautionary checks.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue, said: "Firefighters extricated a man, in his 70s, from the scene of a two-vehicle collision in south Staffordshire

"At 1.30pm on Thursday, crews from Kinver were dispatched to Bridgnorth Road in Stourton, following reports of a collision between a van and a car.

"An air ambulance also attended the scene.

"A man in his 70s was extricated from the vehicle using specialist hydraulic equipment.

"Two women, in their 70s and 80s respectively, had managed to remove themselves from the vehicles and were each assessed by paramedics at the scene.

"All three individuals were taken to hospital by land ambulance for precautionary checks.

"Crews made the area safe before departing shortly after 3pm."

