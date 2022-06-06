Man in his 70s cut out of vehicle following collision between a van and a car

Bridgnorth Road in Stourton - Google maps

An air ambulance, along with crews from Kinver, was sent to the scene on Bridgnorth Road in Stourton at 1:30pm on June 2.

Additional crews from Stourbridge also attended alongside Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

They found a collision had taken place between a van and a car.

Two women, in their 70s and 80s respectively, had managed to remove themselves from the vehicles and were each assessed by paramedics at the scene.

All three individuals were taken to hospital by land ambulance for precautionary checks.

