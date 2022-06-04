New entrance at Black Country Living Museum under construction

The brand new entrance area at the Black Country Living Museum is starting to take shape.

Chiefs from the Black Country Living Museum, in Dudley, said the site would potentially be ready in time for the summer holidays.

And the current entrance – off Rolfe Street – will then close so it can be refitted as a "brand new learning space" for school visits, which are expected to get under way next year.

It comes as work continues at the museum as part of the 1940s to 1960s Forging Ahead development, which will see a popular Wolverhampton pub lovingly recreated at the attraction.

The Elephant and Castle pub, a former grand Edwardian pub which stood on the corner of Stafford Street and Cannock Road in the city, was unexpectedly demolished back in 2001.

But now it is being brought back to life as part of the development with museum chiefs calling for people to come forward to make sure the site looks as authentic as possible for visitors.

To help set dress the walls and tables, it is also looking for promotional materials such as wall plaques, mirrors, coasters and in particular, items that were marketed to women such as Babycham, Cherry B and Golden Godwin. Collections manager Chloe Taylor said the rebuild of the pub had been going well, with the aim of opening in the summer.