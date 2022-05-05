Employees and volunteers honoured at awards ceremony

Delia Mills, who has been a school crossing patrol with Dudley Council for 45 years, accepts her Community Inspiration Award from council chief executive Kevin O'Keefe

Delia Mills was named as the winner of the public services category at the Community Inspiration Awards., which recognise outstanding contributions made by the public sector and members of the community.

The judges paid tribute to the 79-year-old's loyal service, during which she has shared valuable road safety skills with three generations of school pupils.

Delia said she had always worked and continues to work at Belle Vue Primary School and said it had been a wonderful life.

She said: "It’s a privilege to see the children every day and watch them grow and flourish through their school life, from the children who cried on their first day of school to being the lead role in the year six play, which I have the pleasure of watching every year.

"It’s also lovely when I’m out and about and young people and adults come up to me and say hello as they remember me from their time at school.

"I can honestly say there have been no lows, I have loved my time as a school crossing patrol, not even the weather gets to me. Although I must admit I’m not keen on foggy days."

She also spoke about winning the award and admitted to being shocked and overwhelmed to have won it.

She said: "It was all kept top secret from me and I couldn’t believe I’d been nominated but I was touched that people thought of me as being worthy of an award.

"It was an eye opener during the awards evening to find out what other people are doing in their communities and I’m sure every person there deserved to win."

The awards on Tuesday, March 29 was also a successful night for Dudley’s Covid-19 response team, who were announced as the first runner-up in the public services category for their community outreach during the pandemic.

The council’s road safety team finished as second runner-up in the sports category for their work on the Bikeability programme, which teaches cyclists of all ages how to use the road safely.

Kevin O'Keefe, chief executive of Dudley Council, said: "I’m delighted that we have been successful at the Community Inspiration Awards.

"Our recognition is testament to the dedication of our employees and volunteers and I was honoured to be part of the ceremony to see them receive their awards in person.

"I would particularly like to congratulate Delia Mills on her award. This is her sapphire anniversary with the school crossing patrol team and her service to the community has been outstanding."

The legacy of one of Gornal’s most dedicated volunteers was also commemorated at the awards ceremony in Birmingham.

Paul Greenaway, who passed away in December 2021, was announced as the winner of the environmental champion category, which celebrates those who have made a positive impact upon their local environment.

Paul was chair of the Ellowes Hall Tenants and Residents Association, vice-chair of the Friends of Abbey Street Park group, and a member of Dudley’s local access forum, which advises on access to the great outdoors in the borough.

Christine Bate, secretary of the Friends of Abbey Street Park, said: "We decided to put Paul’s name forward for the environment category to honour all of the time and dedication that he gave to our park and the wider community as a volunteer.