Black Country Living Museum chief executive 'honoured' after OBE award

By Thomas ParkesDudleyPublished:

The chief executive of the Black Country Living Museum has said he is "honoured" after being officially awarded an OBE at a special ceremony.

Andrew Lovett OBE with his sister Diana. Photo: Andrew Lovett
Andrew Lovett, chairman of the Association of Independent Museums (AIM), received the accolade for services to cultural heritage amid Covid-19.

Mr Lovett was awarded the OBE in the New Year Honours announcements for his work through AIM to help independent museums across the UK.

The museum chief tweeted: "With my sister, Diana. Honoured by the appreciation shown for role I am privileged to play for AIM."

Mr Lovett said at the time: "When I was elected as Chair of the Association of Independent Museums (AIM) in 2019, I wanted to repay the trust the Board of AIM had placed in me by doing the very best I could to help our members – independent museums and heritage sites – to prosper and deliver for their communities.

"The pandemic created a crisis for museums and heritage sites, with many facing bankruptcy. At that time I characterised the alternative to swift public-sector investment as “a messy fire-sale of assets, people’s lives, and their communities.

"Public-sector support has enabled independent museums, including Black Country Living Museum, not just to survive but to thrive so they can deliver a long-term return on investment for visitors.

"This honour simply reflects the value people attach to their museums. I am very grateful for, and humbled by, the appreciation shown for the part I have been privileged to play in supporting our members and the work they do for our cultural heritage."

Lisa Ollerhead, AIM director, added: "(I'm) so pleased to see Andrew recognised for his extensive services to museums and culture, and particularly the role he and AIM played in supporting, representing and protecting the sector during Covid."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

