Dudley town centre roads to be closed during May as Metro extension work continues

Workers pour concrete on Dudley metro tracks

Work has already started preparing the way for the track to stretch through the town to Brierley Hill.

On Monday, May 9, vehicle access into and out of Bourne Street will be blocked from Castle Hill and Birmingham Street. Access will be from Trindle Road only.

The work will include removing the grass verge, kerbs and drainage in a section of Bourne Street.

The changes to these roads, which will take affect from June 13, will be permanent as part of the project.

Dudley Council has written to residents and businesses in and around Bourne Street about the plans.

Helen Martin, director of regeneration and enterprise, said: "This is a key element of the overall project which continues to progress well. The changes to the road layout and priorities will pave the way for the Metro and revolutionise transport in the borough.

"We are working with residents to ensure they are informed and involved at every stage, that is essential to keep this project on track."

The work will take place between 7.30am and finish at 5.30pm each weekday and access to homes will remain throughout.

During the activity the car park on Bourne Street will also be closed until Monday, June 13. As part of the work the road and car park will be resurfaced.