Community fasting event raises funds for charity

Councillor Steve Waltho MBE, Mayor of Dudley Councillor Anne Millward, Imam Ijaz and Councillor Shaz Saleem all took part in the day

The Fast for a Day Community Iftar was hosted at the Wall Heath Community Centre by charity the Saleem Foundation on Sunday.

The event was held to coincide with Ramadan, the month in which Muslims believe the Quran began to be revealed to the Prophet Muhammad and which involves fasting, one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

More than 50 people take part in a day of fasting from sunrise at 4.11am to sunset at 8.27pm, before enjoying a communal meal at the community centre.

Among those taking part including the Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Anne Millward, Saleem Foundation chairman Councillor Steve Waltho, Dan Browning from male mental health charity Tough Enough to Care and Sargent Imran Mohammed from Kingswinford Neighbourhood Policing team.

Councillor Millward said: "Thank you Shaz and everyone for making this a truly wonderful event.

"It was such an honour to be invited and we thoroughly enjoyed the company and delicious food.

"It was also a time for reflection and to think about those who do not have the advantages that we have. Ramadan Mubarak."

Councillor Shaz Saleem, who helped the organise the event, said: "I’m so humbled by the amazing response.

"I'm often asked how is it to fast, so I wanted to give the wider community the opportunity to fast.

"We, at times, don't realise how lucky we are to be able to eat and drink as and when we please, fasting makes you appreciate this a lot more.

"My grandad Mohammed Saleem, who we began this charity in honour off, often said, 'We as individuals are ambassadors of our religions. It's so important to spread that message of peace, of respect and more importantly, of being kind.'

"Thank you to everyone who supported this historic event.”

The event raised £650 for The Saleem Foundation, which supports charities and voluntary organisations across Birmingham & Black Country who undertake charitable work in the fields of health, disability, financial hardship or other.