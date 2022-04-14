Popular T-shirt business moves to Shell Corner

and Paul Palmer

Black Country T-Shirts will be moving from its current location in Dudley town centre to a unit on Shell Corner, bringing with it a wide array of Black Country-themed products and garment printing services.

The business, winner of the Corporate Livewire Innovation and Excellence Award for T-Shirt Printer of the Year in 2021, was spurred to move to the town thanks to the wide array of local independent businesses already in the area.

Company director Paul Palmer, said: "I live locally so I know just how vibrant Shell Corner’s mix of businesses is. We’ve got great local, independent shops already so bringing Black Country T-Shirts to Shell Corner will add to that feel of the place.

"We are hoping to open in the coming weeks once we have moved from our former location in Dudley town centre, and I look forward to welcoming customers new and old to see what we have to offer.”

Councillor Stuart Henley, local councillor for Shell Corner, Hurst Green and Halesowen North, said: “I’ve known Paul for a long time, so I’m delighted he has chosen to relocate to Shell Corner. He’s right in saying we have a great mix of businesses serving local residents, and with Black Country T-Shirts now based here too there is even more reason to visit Shell Corner.