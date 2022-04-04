Police ask for help to find missing man, 20

Jordan was last seen getting off a bus in Bearwood on Monday morning. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have put out an appeal for help with locating 20-year-old Jordan, who was last seen getting off a bus in Bearwood around 7.30am on Monday.

The force said it wanted to check that Jordan was OK and said he had caught a bus from Dudley on Sunday around 2.30pm, before taking another bus on Monday morning.

Jordan is described as 6ft tall, with short, blond hair and was wearing a black coat, blue jumper, jeans, an Arsenal top and black trainers.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Jordan?

"The 20-year-old was seen getting on a bus at in Dudley bus station at 2.30pm yesterday.

"We believe he caught another bus early this morning and got off in the Bearwood area at about 7.30am, but we need to know he's okay.

