Police ask for help to find missing man, 20

By James VukmirovicDudleyPublished: Last Updated:

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing Black Country man.

Jordan was last seen getting off a bus in Bearwood on Monday morning. Photo: West Midlands Police
West Midlands Police have put out an appeal for help with locating 20-year-old Jordan, who was last seen getting off a bus in Bearwood around 7.30am on Monday.

The force said it wanted to check that Jordan was OK and said he had caught a bus from Dudley on Sunday around 2.30pm, before taking another bus on Monday morning.

Jordan is described as 6ft tall, with short, blond hair and was wearing a black coat, blue jumper, jeans, an Arsenal top and black trainers.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Jordan?

"The 20-year-old was seen getting on a bus at in Dudley bus station at 2.30pm yesterday.

"We believe he caught another bus early this morning and got off in the Bearwood area at about 7.30am, but we need to know he's okay.

"Jordan is 6ft tall, with short blond hair, and was wearing a black coat, blue jumper, jeans and Arsenal top and black trainers.

"If you know where he is please call 999 quoting PID 409223 or to pass on other info call 101, or message us via Live Chat at http://west-midlands.police.uk."

