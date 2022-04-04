Dudley cat owners urged to be vigilant after spate of deaths linked with poisoning

Pumpkin

Cats Cookie and Bisto died in suspicious circumstances within a couple of weeks of each other, on March 9 and 22, with a vet advising that they may have been poisoned.

They both lived in the Stoney Lane area of Dudley and showed similar symptoms of being lethargic and weak before taking a turn for the worse.

Another three cats, which also lived in the Stoney Lane area, have also died recently, within days of each other, after it was confirmed by a vet that two of the cats had antifreeze in their system.

Cookie and Bisto’s owner Lisa Potts, who has another three cats, said: "I don’t understand it as they don’t really venture out far. I just can’t believe it.

Bisto

"Bisto and Cookie were part of the family.

"Bisto was my boy - he wouldn’t leave my side if I was unwell. I am very cautious with my other three cats now."

The RSPCA is appealing for information after the incidents.

Matt and Lauren Lowe lost three cats in similar circumstances.

They said: "We had to go through our three cats suffering. Elsie, the kitten, first became unwell and died before we could get her to the vet.

"We didn’t know what was wrong with her."

Shortly after their other two cats then became unwell and did not recover.

"The bloods for Pumpkin and Patch came back confirming antifreeze poisoning which has really concerned us. It is just heartbreaking."

Cat owners in the area have now been urged to stay vigilant and pay attention to their cats' behaviour to look for signs of poisoning.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Rachel Ward said: "Our heart goes out to these cat owners who have lost their beloved pets. It is just devastating.

"We don’t know if these deaths were accidental or deliberate but we are urging anyone with information to contact the animal welfare charity’s inspectorate appeal line 0300 123 8018 - quoting 00831810.

"We’d also urge local cat owners to be vigilant and cautious and to understand the signs of poisoning."

Vomiting, a depressed or sleepy demeanour, appearing drunk or uncoordinated, seizures, and breathing difficulties could all be symptoms of a cat being poisoned.

Anyone fearing their cat may have been poisoned should try to remain calm, move the cat away from the source and contact a vet straight away.

Potentially hazardous substances, like antifreeze, should also be used and stored responsibly, and safely away from curious felines.

Rachel added: "It is always difficult to determine if cases are accidental incidents or deliberate, however poisoning an animal deliberately is a criminal offence.

"Under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, the maximum penalty for those found guilty of this offence is up to six months imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.

"Signs of poisoning can be seen anything from 30 minutes after an animal has ingested the chemical, though it can be two or three days before signs of kidney failure are seen."

The RSPCA advises people to regularly check their vehicles to ensure they are not leaking water coolant.

It is also advised to take care storing, using and disposing of antifreeze and water coolant.