Mayor of Dudley visits busy Merry Hill to highlight local business

Mayor Councillor Anne Millward with Merry Hill centre manager, Jonathan Poole

Merry Hill boasts more than 200 shops and restaurants, almost 10,000 free car parking spaces, supports more than 8,000 jobs in the local economy and is a major destination for shoppers from across the region.

There is currently a project in place to bring the Midland Metro to the centre as part of the extension of the rail system which will make it a major transport interchange too.

Mayor, Councillor Anne Millward, toured the centre and chatted with key figures while learning about future plans as part of the Made in Dudley Borough initiative.

She said: "This is already one of the biggest and most popular shopping destinations in the country and it is wonderful to hear about the ambition they have to build on that.

"People come from miles around to visit.

"It’s all so very positive and it was a real privilege to have a tour.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager, added: "It was an honour to show the Mayor how Merry Hill is very much open for business.

"Supporting the community and wider region is a major part of our long-term plan for Merry Hill."

The Made in Dudley Borough initiative aims to highlight the work of local businesses through visits from key figures at Dudley Council.