Trapped fox freed from industrial steel netting with bolt cutters

The fox had become completely wedged under industrial netting

The fox was spotted by an eagle-eyed resident on a Stourbridge railway embankment who called the RSPCA straight away.

RSPCA Inspector Steve Lee said: "The poor fox was in a very awkward location, and it was only with the guidance of the eagle-eyed local gentleman that I was able to reach the right area, as there was no obvious access point onto the embankment.

"With the helpful resident’s assistance, and after scaling two ladders over a residential property fence and walking down the embankment, I finally reached the fox."

The fox was well and truly trapped under steel mesh which had been laid down across a wide area to stop landslides on the embankment.

Steve added: "I’m still not sure how he got underneath the mesh, but as the light was fading fast, I had to free him as quickly as possible.

"Very carefully cutting through the mesh with a pair of bolt cutters, I managed to free the little guy.

"I checked him over and apart from a couple of superficial wounds to the neck from the wire which he must have obtained when he had been trying to free himself.

"He was in good condition so I was able to let him go to return to the wild.

"He shot off like a rocket, no doubt very happy to be getting back to his home territory nearby."

“This rescue was a real team effort."

The man who spotted the fox on March 6 had been watching a group of foxes on the embankment for years and if it hadn’t been for him, it would never have been seen.

"So I would very much like to thank him for his vigilance, for contacting us and then for helping me access the site", Steve continued.