Schoolboy rushed to hospital after being run over in Dudley this morning

The New Rowley Road junction where the incident happened

Paramedics treated the 13-year-old on the New Rowley Road at 7.40am before transferring him to Russells Hall Hospital.

Police officers blocked the road allowing paramedics to treat the boy.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "A 13-year-old boy was hurt after he was hit by a car at the junction of Warrens Hall Road and New Rowley Road, Dudley, at about 7.45am today (Friday).

"The teenager was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital with a head injury which is not believed to be life-changing."

The spokesman added: "Officers attended and have spoken to the driver of the car, who remained at the scene, and also to witnesses.

"Anyone with information can message us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting log 586 of 18 March, or call 101."

One ambulance attended the incident ensuring all the correct procedures were undertaken for a head injury.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 7.43am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian at the junction of Warrens Hall Road and New Rowley Road, Dudley.

"One ambulance attended and treated one teenage boy, the pedestrian, on scene for injuries not thought to be life-threatening."