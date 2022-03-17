Notification Settings

Woman suffers 'potentially life-threatening' injuries as car hits lamppost in Dudley

By Eleanor Lawson

A woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a lamppost.

The car crashed on Waterfront Way Bridge, Brierley Hill on Wednesday evening. Photo: Google
The crash happened on Waterfront Way Bridge, Brierley Hill, at around 8.40pm on Wednesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent three ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene, before three patients were taken to hospital.

The woman with potentially life-threatening injuries was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment, while two other patients were taken to Russells Hall Hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival crews found three patients. The first, a woman. She had sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.

"She received advanced life support from ambulance staff at the scene. She was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

“The second, a man. He had sustained serious injuries. He received treatment at the scene.

“The third, a woman. She was assessed and had sustained injuries not believed to be life threatening. She received treatment on scene.”

“They were conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further assessment.”

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

