The car crashed on Waterfront Way Bridge, Brierley Hill on Wednesday evening. Photo: Google

The crash happened on Waterfront Way Bridge, Brierley Hill, at around 8.40pm on Wednesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent three ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene, before three patients were taken to hospital.

The woman with potentially life-threatening injuries was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment, while two other patients were taken to Russells Hall Hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival crews found three patients. The first, a woman. She had sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.

"She received advanced life support from ambulance staff at the scene. She was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

“The second, a man. He had sustained serious injuries. He received treatment at the scene.

“The third, a woman. She was assessed and had sustained injuries not believed to be life threatening. She received treatment on scene.”