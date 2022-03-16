Notification Settings

Nigel Farage praises Dudley on return to town for GB News show

By Thomas ParkesDudleyPublished:

Nigel Farage has called Dudley an example of where the "earthquake" in British politics happened during his return to the town for GB News.

Nigel Farage

The former UKIP leader took to the town on Tuesday after previously visiting in his Brexit "battle bus" during the EU referendum in 2016.

And, ahead of his GB News show "Farage at Large", he said the town had helped in the "push" to secure the vote the "establishment didn't want".

Speaking to the Express & Star on his love for Dudley, he said: "It's one of these old Labour towns Brexit has completely transformed and, for now, given to the Conservative Party.

"(There is) a strong sense of community (which) is still here in places like this. People still know their neighbours and it's things that maybe in the big, big cities in the centre, we've lost."

Mr Farage hosted his show live on GB News from the Dudley Ex Servicemens Club in which he interviewed guests and hosted a question and answer session afterwards. It marked his latest visit to the town.

The former MEP previously the town symbolised what Brexit is all about and said residents had "sussed" it out a long time ago, before raising a glass of red wine in a toast to the town's future success in a clip recorded in 2020.

