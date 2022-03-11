Notification Settings

More CCTV cameras planned for Dudley as cash boost backed

By Thomas ParkesDudley

More CCTV cameras will be rolled out across the Dudley borough after an almost £1 million cash injection into the scheme was rubber-stamped.

Councillor Laura Taylor-Childs and Councillor Steve Clark at Dudley Council's CCTV room. Copyright Rhi Storer.
Dudley Council will plough an extra £320,000 a year – for the next three years – to pay for more cameras and increased staff for the control room.

The move comes after a £1.7m overhaul of the cameras has taken place over the past two years to replace ageing and outdated units in the area.

Councillor Laura Taylor-Childs, cabinet member responsible for CCTV, said: "This is the biggest investment in CCTV in a generation and is already yielding excellent results. This latest investment will allow us to build on the success we have already had by covering more of the borough and making people feel safe wherever they are.

"People have told us this is important to them and we have listened. New cameras have been placed in town centres and key locations across the borough. There are now more than 450 images being beamed into a dedicated control room 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

