More CCTV cameras planned for Dudley as cash boost backed

Councillor Laura Taylor-Childs and Councillor Steve Clark at Dudley Council's CCTV room. Copyright Rhi Storer.

Dudley Council will plough an extra £320,000 a year – for the next three years – to pay for more cameras and increased staff for the control room.

The move comes after a £1.7m overhaul of the cameras has taken place over the past two years to replace ageing and outdated units in the area.

Councillor Laura Taylor-Childs, cabinet member responsible for CCTV, said: "This is the biggest investment in CCTV in a generation and is already yielding excellent results. This latest investment will allow us to build on the success we have already had by covering more of the borough and making people feel safe wherever they are.