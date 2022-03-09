Notification Settings

Former UKIP and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage to return to Dudley for GB News show

By Thomas Parkes

Former UKIP and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is set to return to Dudley next week as part of his new GB News show "Farage at Large".

Nigel Farage (right) addressing Brexit Party supporters in Dudley with Rupert Lowe, left.

The controversial politician will visit the town on Tuesday after previously visiting in the Brexit "battle bus" during the 2016 EU referendum.

It has not been announced where Mr Farage will host his show, in which he will interview guests and host a Q&A session with the audience "over a pint".

The programme will be broadcast live on GB News, with tickets costing £1.50 and including a free drink. Doors will open at 5.30pm with last entry being 6.30pm.

The live show will be aired between 7pm and 8pm with people asked to avoid bringing bags and coats into the venue – and ensure they bring photo ID with them.

The move marks Mr Farage's continuing love affair with the town, having visited in the EU election among other visits and having put out a video praising the town for their stance.

The former MEP said the town symbolised what Brexit is all about and said residents had "sussed" it out a long time ago, before raising a glass of red wine in a toast to the town's future success in 2020.

In the clip, Mr Farage said: "People of Dudley, I have visited your town many, many times. I've always had the most amazing reception, and lots of pork scratchings into the bargain as well.

"And you're one of those areas that symbolises what Brexit is all about. You sussed this out a long time ago. You've been defiant throughout, you've backed a whole load of campaigns that I have been part of.

"It's been amazing, because you are not just the heart of England geographically, but you're the heart of England as people. You're patriotic, you believe in our country and you know we've got a very great future coming up.

"So look... enjoy this most incredible, historic moment. I raise my glass to the people of Dudley."

GB News is broadcast on Freeview 236, Sky HD 515, Virgin Media HD 626, YouView 236, Freesat HD 216, YouTube, mobile and online.

For tickets, visit gbnews.uk/farage-at-large.

