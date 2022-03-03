Green belt land should be removed from Black Country Plan, councillors have said

Areas such as Holbeache Lane, in Kingswinford, could be sold off to developers for housing as part of the plan

Leaders estimate the protected spaces across the Black Country will be swallowed up to make way for 7,720 homes and 47 hectares of employment land.

Proposals for Dudley includes 533 homes at The Triangle on Swindon Road and 330 homes to land south of Holbeache Lane, both being in Kingswinford.

And now councillors, sitting on the Future Council Scrutiny committee, have recommended all green belt land should be pulled from the Black Country Plan.

It comes after an eight-week consultation received 19,500 responses overall, with 13,500 being in Dudley and calls being made to safeguard the green spaces.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of the council, said: "This shows clearly that we are listening to the views of local people. The scrutiny process has been rigorous and vital in leaving no stone unturned in making sure local people shape this plan.

"We are the only Black Country local authority to scrutinise the process while it is ongoing which shows how seriously we take this and how much we want to make sure we get the process right.

"I would like to thank local people and scrutiny for giving this plan the attention it deserves and look forward to a report being drawn up for cabinet."

Smaller sites including land Lower Guys Lane, Worcester Road in Stourbridge, Wollaston Farm and Viewfield Crescent have also been identified to provide around a further 250 houses.

A total of 76,076 new homes are needed across the region along with 565 hectares of land for employment uses by 2039, under the Black Country Plan.

Meanwhile Dudley's contribution to the draft proposals is for 13,235 new homes and 22 hectares of employment land overall, including brownfield sites.